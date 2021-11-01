Thor: Love and Thunder, where is the relationship between Jane and the God of Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder will finally bring Jane Foster back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the one hand, we know that his transformation into Mighty Thor will be an important part of the story told in the new film; on the other hand, however, we still do not know how Marvel Studios intends to deal with its complicated relationship with the God of Thunder.

After being separated at the end of Thor, the hero never managed to track down Jane in The Avengers, even though the two had an apparent happy ending in Thor: the Dark World. Unfortunately, when it came out Avengers: Age of Ultron, we learned that – at least in appearance – the two had gone their separate ways. Now, however, it appears that Love and Thunder will finally reveal what happened to the two lovers.

A series of unpublished images from the set of the Taika Waititi recently appeared online (via CBM), and it shows us Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman made up like their characters in Thor: the Dark World. Recall that an alternate ending of the 2013 film saw Thor and Jane forced to end their story, so it is likely that these new photos represent the desire, on the part of Marvel Studios, to give a new twist to the narrative arc of the two. personages.

Probably, this flashback scene set in the days of Thor: the Dark World it will help to better explain Jane’s absence all these years, also because the character will almost certainly be a crucial part of the story that will take place in the highly anticipated fourth chapter of the franchise. To see photos from the set in question, click here.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe“.