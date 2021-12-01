Thor: Love and Thunder “will be a shock to the public” according to a Marvel artist

Madness will rage in Thor: Love and Thunder, as confirmed by one of the Marvel artists involved in the visual aspect of the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder Sara a shock to the audience from Marvel showing something viewers aren’t ready for yet, as Marvel artist Andy Park suggests.

The mighty Thor

The plot of Thor: Love and Thunder anticipated so far had already made us glimpse what awaits us on the horizon. The fourth chapter of the Thor saga, the second directed by Taika Waititi, will not simply see the return of the characters played by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, but will exceed the limits of the comfort zone of Marvel, as anticipated by Andy Park at screenRant:

“There’s a reason there have been more than ten years of successful Narvel films and why this franchise is growing. Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Marvel’s will to push the boundaries and push the boundaries of what’s comfortable. and predictable “.

Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale as Gorr the slaughterer of gods in the leaked photos

In Thor: Love and Thunder, which will see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster take the place of Mighty Thor, there will be surprises as Park teases: “You will be surprised at how the characters are pushed to the limit. I think Taika teased that in some interviews, he was the first to be surprised that he was allowed to make a movie like that. This movie is insanely wild. It’s so funny. Not so much fun. I’m looking forward to everyone seeing it because it has been so much fun to work and design so many characters and create keyframes. “

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in Italian cinemas on 6 July 2022. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, who reprise their roles, while Christian Bale will play the antagonist, Gorr the butcher of gods.