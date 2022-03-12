Thor: Love and Thunder will have reshoots soon, is the return of the God of Thunder delayed?

The 2022 brings with him four weight titles of Marvel Studios, one of them is Thor: Love and Thunder. Now it is known that the fourth movie of the God of Thunder will face in the coming weeks some reshootsalthough this action is something common in the industry on occasions usually means a delay for the film dowill be the case for Thor?

Most of the films have reshoots, nowadays it is an indispensable part, since it allows the directors to further improve their vision of the story, so that the public has a greater enjoyment. the reshoots may or may not work, as it happened with The Justice League. When Zack Snyder left the film due to personal problems, Joss Whedon took over. Much of the material shot by Zack was discarded and Wedon called reshootsso that was how the infamous 2017 version. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of the fans, Snyder was able to release his versionwhich swept 2021 and left the League with the history it really deserved.

