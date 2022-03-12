Thor: Love and Thunder will have reshoots soon, is the return of the God of Thunder delayed?

The 2022 brings with him four weight titles of Marvel Studios, one of them is Thor: Love and Thunder. Now it is known that the fourth movie of the God of Thunder will face in the coming weeks some reshootsalthough this action is something common in the industry on occasions usually means a delay for the film dowill be the case for Thor?

Most of the films have reshoots, nowadays it is an indispensable part, since it allows the directors to further improve their vision of the story, so that the public has a greater enjoyment. the reshoots may or may not work, as it happened with The Justice League. When Zack Snyder left the film due to personal problems, Joss Whedon took over. Much of the material shot by Zack was discarded and Wedon called reshootsso that was how the infamous 2017 version. Fortunately, thanks to the efforts of the fans, Snyder was able to release his versionwhich swept 2021 and left the League with the history it really deserved.

The new film by Taika Waititi will be in charge of taking up the story at the moment in which the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey with The Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Endgame (2019). The highlight of the film is the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), but not as Thor’s love interest, but as the powerful Mighty Thor. The appearance of the fearsome and powerful Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian bale) will complicate the Asgardian, but he will not be alone since he will have mighty thorthe guardians and more allies.

Now, as reported by The Wrap Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for a series of reshoots in the coming weeks. The site brings good news by anticipating that these new recordings will not affect the premiere of Thor at all. Let’s remember that last year Disney changed the date of the vast majority of its filmsincluding those of Marvel Studios. love and thunder was scheduled for Februarybut happened for july. Being specific scenes, the reshoots will not take much time, both to shoot and for post-production.

As for the release of a trailer, there are no details, since Marvel Studios is focused on its first major release for the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Surely with the arrival of the new film by stranger on may Let’s have the first advance.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!