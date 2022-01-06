Thor: Love and Thunder – Will Peter Dinklage also play Eitri?

SEE ALSO: The costumes of Thor and Jane in the promo art of Thor: Love and Thunder

Peter Dinklage it only appeared once in Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the giant dwarf Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War. As you may remember, Eitri was forced by Thanos to forge the Infinity Gauntlet, but later also created Stormbreaker for Thor, while Groot provided the handle with an extension of his arm. Well, a rumor suggests that Eitri will come back in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Cosmic Circus noted that Lane Friedman, hairdresser of Peter Dinklage, is credited in the film, and is working with the American actor: we are far from confirmation, but as a clue it is quite clear. On the other hand, Eitri it is he who forged Mjolnir, so he could put it back together – or rebuild it from scratch – in the sequel. This time the hammer will be wielded by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), which will prove worthy of raising it.

We’ll see. Meanwhile, I remind you that the American release of Thor: Love and Thunder has been postponed toJuly 8, 2022.

READ ALSO:

– Here is the new Valkyrie costume in Thor: Love and Thunder

– First photos from the set with Christian Bale in the role of Gorr

– Thor, Jane and Valkyrie in the promo art of the film

– Russell Crowe will be Zeus

– Photos and videos from the set with Natalie Portman and the Odin memorial

– Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in photos from the set

– Thor: Love and Thunder it won’t be Chris Hemsworth’s last film in the MCU

– Jennifer Kaytin Robinson author of the screenplay with Taika Waititi

Direction and screenplay

The direction is curated by Taika Waititi, a brilliant New Zealand filmmaker who has already directed Thor: Ragnarok. The screenplay was written by him together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The cast

The cast will feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), the same Taika Waititi (Korg), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods) And Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), which will be found worthy of raising Mjolnir and will become Mighty Thor. There will also be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the others Guardians of the Galaxy. Russell Crowe Sara Zeus.

Source: ComicBookMovie