Thor: Love and Thunder, will Peter Dinklage return as Eitri?

It appears that the God of Thunder And Eitri they will work together again in Thor: Love and Thunder. This is what is reported by some rumors that have arrived on the net in the past few hours. Will Peter Dinklage really return to play the character in the Marvel Cinecomic Universe phase 4 film?

The Cosmic Circus website has noticed a curious update on the page of Thor 4 of the well-known IMDb portal. This update, which you can see in the screen below, also reports among the members of the “Makeup group” Lane Friedman, Peter Dinklage’s hairdresser.

However, we specify that the pages of IMDb can be modified by anyone, so the news is obviously to be taken with a grain of salt.

As in comics and Norse mythology, Eitri is a dwarf and a master at forging weapons. He resides in Svartalfheim and originally forged Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. Infinity War has brought a version of Eitri to the MCU as leader of the Nidavellir dwarves, responsible for creating Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet. Unlike the dwarves of myth and comics, Eitri is depicted as a giant. And while it’s not confirmed that he created Mjolnir in the MCU, he does help forge Stormbreaker for Thor.

Inspired by the comic story of Jason Aaron, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) reclaim the hammer and transform into the God of Thunder while Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale) threatens the entire universe. In the comics, Gorr he is engaged in a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the face of the universe.

Chris Hemsworthmoreover, it may have a small part in the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from James Gunn. The two franchises, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), are deeply intertwined. Plus, for fans of the Asgardian play seen in Ragnarok, Matt Damon will return as Loki, with Luke Hemsworth that will return to interpret Thor. In the next cinecomic Marvel, within the play, there will also be a small part for Hela, the sister of Thor?

Taika Waititi he directed Love and Thunder from a script written together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Karen Gillan (Nebula).

