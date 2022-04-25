Thor: Love and Thunder: Will this be Chris Hemsworth’s last time as Thor?

AAlthough it has not yet been confirmed thatThor: Love and Thunderr’ will be the last film of Chris Hemsworth in it Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are reasons to believe that this could be the case. After all, the first trailer for the film focuses a lot on the new desire of Thor to retire and put his superhero days behind him.

His first meeting with Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian bale) will likely force Thor to temporarily shelve those plans, but that doesn’t mean he’s still the same hero at the end of ‘Love and Thunder’ than at the beginning of the movie. In fact, it’s for that reason that some Marvel fans even believe that Hemsworth’s Thor will be retired for good.

After the publication of the first teaser of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, a fan of MCU recently went to Reddit to share a new and interesting theory. The social network user isolated a moment from the movie trailer in which the ‘Stormbreaker‘ appears upright on the ground and Thor is seen walking away from him, or at least that’s what most fans believe is happening in the scene.

But what if it isn’t Thor who walks away from Stormbreaker? What if, as this theory holds, it is actually Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)? That would suggest that the scene doesn’t show Thor leaving his violent ways behind, but rather Jane giving her old partner a break.

Is it possible that the ‘Stormbreaker’ is being used as a tombstone for its bearer’s grave?

As always happens with these types of theories, it is impossible to know if they are correct until it is released ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘. That said, it’s certainly possible that the scene from Stormbreaker of the trailer is not what it seems. And the appearance of Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor in the movie, it means there’s a chance she’s the one seen hovering around Thor’s axe.

If that is what happens, that would also mean that the Thor of Chris Hemsworth dies in ‘Love and Thunder’ or decides to permanently walk away from the superhero lifestyle.

Either version would presumably mean it will be the last MCU movie with Hemsworth as the iconic comic book hero.

It’s worth clarifying that no one involved with the movie has suggested that’s the case yet.

In late 2021, Chris Hemsworth even said that he would continue to appear on the MCU while Marvel I would want it. Maybe this is just speculation… but recently Marvel actors haven’t been very honest about their intentions either.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving through Phase 4 and welcoming a new stream of characters to the front lines, there’s a good chance this could be Thor and the actor’s last solo adventure. Chris Hemsworth.

The six avengers originals have passed their respective mantles to their predecessors: Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), the Disney Plus series, ‘hawk eye‘ introduced Kate Bishop (hailee steinfeld) as successor to Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

This fall we will see the premiere of she hulk to take over from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the upcoming Ironheart series will feature Riri Williams following in the footsteps of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) now carries Natasha Romanoff’s torch (Scarlett Johansson).

That being said, it looks like this movie will get us one last look at Hemsworth as Thor, as his mantle clearly passes to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to become the mighty Thor of the comics.