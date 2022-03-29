Thor: Love and Thunder – Will we see X-Men in the movie?

The latest rumors respond to the possibility of whether or not we will see the X-Men in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel Studios movie.

In early 2021, the insider Daniel Richman shared a shocking rumor. In it, she stated that Marvel Studios I was planning to include Storm of the X Men on Thor: Love and Thunder. We are talking about the fourth solo Asgardian film, one of the most anticipated of the MCU Phase 4 beside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Many months later, and waiting for news about the first official trailer, it seems that this rumor has resurfaced. However, the insider has revealed that the rumor he spoke about in the future was not true.

No. Mentioned it as a rumor I heard a year ago and since then I made it clear it’s not true. https://t.co/KGDHNnC1Jy March 29, 2022

«No«, has denied Daniel Ritchman in social networks. «I mentioned it as a rumor I heard a year ago and have since made it very clear that it was not true.«. Although Storm of the X-Men will not be in Thor: Love and Thunderat least you know that Jane Foster yes it will return to Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natalie Portman will reprise his role in the UCM and will do so by playing the version of Goddess of Thunder. For its part, Christian bale will bring the villain to life Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. Tremendous movie is coming!

So… are we going to see Storm in the movie?

It doesn’t look like Storm of the X-Men is going to debut at Marvel Studios at the hand of Taika Waititi on Thor: Love and Thunder. However, we may end up seeing ororo interact with him God of Thunder in the future of the MCU. It seems that the study chaired by Kevin Feig he’s in no hurry to introduce mutants to their shared universe. The plans, apparently, are large-scale. They don’t want to rush. Most likely, they will not do it until they are convinced that it will be an unprecedented success. Ultimately, mutants may end up being key to Marvel’s future.