Thor Love And Thunder’s First Trailer Revealed

Less than three months from its release in France, Thor: Love And Thunder has unveiled the first images of the fourth opus of the Asgardian God, as well as a preview of Natalie Portman.

The trailer of Thor: Love And Thunder resumes the quest for the identity of the God of Thunder initiated in the previous part.

No longer wishing to be a superhero, Thor forsakes his axe, built for the purpose of fighting Thanos, and chooses to spread peace. His path will thus leave that of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which he had followed after the events ofAvengers: Endgame leaving the regency of Asgard to Valkyrie.

Still imbued with an aesthetic borrowed from the 80s, the images give a glimpse of the journey that Thor will undertake to discover who he really is, accompanied by his friend Korg. He should cross paths with Zeus, played by Russell Crowe (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), which we only see from behind, and especially Jane Foster in Mighty Thor.

The character played by Natalie Portman was absent from the third opus but will indeed return in the form of the Asgardian God, brandishing his reconstituted hammer Mjolnir.

With Thor: Love And Thunder, the hero played by Chris Hemsworth thus becomes the first Avenger to be given a fourth film, unlike the popular Captain America and Iron Man. A status that we owe to Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarokwho was able to breathe new life into films.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker for the screenplay of jojo rabbit pile up with a fourth installment that takes the place of the sixth film in Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson (Westworld) reprise their roles, along with Jamie Alexander (blind spot) with that of Sif and Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) as a Grand Master. Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War), David Bautista (Dunes)Karen Gilliam (Jumanji: Next Level)Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious) and Bradley Cooper (Nightmare Alley) will be present as Guardian of the Galaxy. Christian Bale (Le Mans 66) will play Gorr, the Slayer of gods and adversary of Thor.

Thor: Love And Thunder is expected in theaters on July 13. In the meantime, this is the second part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is firmly expected for May 4.

Emilie Bollache