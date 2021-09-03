Thor: Love & Thunder, Natalie Portman reveals her daily workout

Natalie Portman, who returned to play Jane Foster, in Thor: Love and Thunder, revealed the rigorous training routine she went through to become the mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman he described in detail its strict workout routine for Thor: Love and Thunder. Portman made her MCU debut in 2011 in Thor as Dr. Jane Foster, an astrophysicist who studies astronomical anomalies in New Mexico who becomes Thor’s primary love interest, but this time around, she will take on the role of Mighty Thor, for this reason he had to strengthen his slim physique with a very hard workout.

Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi at the San Diego Comicon

Commenting on the return to the MCU with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman revealed the details of her daily workout and the strict diet she had to follow for four months while making Thor: Love and Thunder:

“It was really fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for four months before filming and then obviously throughout the filming period. We did a lot of weight training and I took a lot of protein shakes, a workout with the weights that I had never done before. Of course, I never aimed to get massive. It was a very physical workout, so there was a lot of work on agility and also on strength. “.

In the comics, Jane Foster absorbs Thor’s powers, including the ability to wield Mjolnir, after she is diagnosed with breast cancer. It is unclear how much of this plot we will find in the Marvel movie, but some photos from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder have shown that Natalie Portman’s arms look significantly more muscular than they used to be.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder sees the return of star Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt returns as Star-Lord , Dave Bautista in those of Drax, Karen Gillan will still be Nebula and Christian Bale will be the villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on May 6, 2022.