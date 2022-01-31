Thor: Natalie Portman could be the star of a spin-off

Natalie Portman could play the role of Thor in a spin-off

As has long been known, the fourth cinematic chapter of Thor, titled “Love and Thunder” will mark the return of Natalie Portman In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time in the dual role of Jane Foster and the God of Thunder. The character will obviously join Chris Hemsworth, who will once again return to play Thor.

According to the latest rumors, however, Thor: Love and Thunder could be the springboard for a solo project starring Portman as Thor. According to insiders @MyTimeToShineHello and KC Walsh, the actress would be close to getting the title role for a project entirely to her Thor.

It is difficult to speculate whether it will be a further film, or a miniseries. The hypothesis of a television project destined for Disney + certainly seems more probable, so as to allow Marvel Studios to have two iterations dedicated to the God of Thunder in two different media that could sporadically intersect in the cinema.

We remain only in the scenario of hypotheses of course.

Source: TheDirect