Thor: Ragnarok, the director reveals the reason for the change of scene for the death of Odin

Odin he shouldn’t have died like that. In the original script of Thor: Ragnarok, before Hela kill Odin, Thor And Loki they find him wandering the streets of New York like a mad, delusional homeless man. The killing then takes place in a seedy alley with a stab in the heart. For the king of Asgard, this would have been a far from dignified death. In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director explains in detail the reasons that prompted him and Anthony Hopkins to change the scene of the death of Odin, making it the most intense of all those of the character.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe director Taika Waititi reveals why he wanted to change the death of Odin. “Tony Hopkins has a rejection of a certain kind of sentimentality present in Hollywood and in Hollywood films, as it should be.” Waititi he says he agreed with the actor. The two sought an alternative way to make the death scene engaging and exciting for the audience. “They (the public, ed) are not cynical like us. They have an understandable need for emotion when they watch these films. “

The director of Thor: Ragnarok he wanted to arouse the emotions of the spectators according to his personal taste: the initial choice of New York seemed easy, quick, out of place. “We wanted to go to a quiet place and relax with those characters, be with Odin while he imparts his wisdom without having to hear silly yellow cabs honking in the background.” This is the reason for the setting in Norway for the last moments of the life of Odin.

Thor: Ragnarok. Cast and plot of the film

Thor: Ragnarok is the 2017 film directed by Taika Waititi with Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jaimie Alexander, Mark Ruffalo, Idris Elba, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Karl Urban, Anthony Hopkins, Tessa Thompson, Ray Stevenson, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Taika Waititi, Stan Lee, Rachel House, Zachary Levi , Luke Hemsworth, Jasper Bagg

The film sees, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, fighting against time to return to Asgard and stop Ragnarök, the destruction of his world and the end of Asgardian civilization, enacted by a new and all-powerful threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first he will have to survive a deadly gladiator battle, which will see him clash with his old ally and mate in the team of Avengers, L’Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and come to terms with his adoptive brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the impetuous warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the eccentric Great teacher (Jeff Goldblum).

