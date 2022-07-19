Entertainment

Thor, rare condition of Natalie Portman to kiss Chris Hemsworth

This July 7, one of the most anticipated films of the year was released, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in which fans are happy to see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman living a love story that everyone expected to see, well, it is the ideal couple, although the actor had a special request to be able to kiss this beautiful woman.

Chris Hemsworthis the heartthrob who gives life to the powerful “Thor” and his love on the tape, Jane Foster is performed by the famous and spectacular Natalie Portmanwho now met again in this new story: Thor: Love and thunder.

A love at first sight between the two possessors of the most powerful hammers in New Argard, who have a wonderful and cheesy chemistry between them, so for many people who do not like so much honey and tenderness, it becomes exasperating to see them in their constant flirting hoping they just kiss and that’s it.

In the film, the couple made up of these two great actors has great and beautiful moments that the fans melted their hearts, but what the public does not know is that it was not easy for the interpreters to cause all that honey in screen with such romantic scenes, especially when you had to kiss.

This difficulty was due to something that no one would have really imagined; the eating habits of both stars. This is not to say that the Aussie has poor oral hygiene and has bad breath after eating.

Actually, when eating habits are mentioned, it refers to the fact that Natalie Portman is a vegan person. Veganism is the abstention from the use of products of animal origin in food, together with a doctrine that rejects conceiving animals as merchandise. In the case of the beautiful actress, most of her life has used her fame to promote and defend the rights of all living beings.

For this reason, Natalie Portman supports this cause, starting with her diet, in which she does not consume animal meat from a very young age. She only for love she broke this client in 2011, when she had to interrupt her for being pregnant, since she, she needed a daily intake of eggs to promote good health in her baby. After that, she resumed her lifestyle and made her children part of this lifestyle.

Because of this situation, Chris, like a true gentleman, knowing his partner’s habits, and perhaps because she asked him to, changed his diet 24 hours before having scenes where he needed to kiss his colleague.

“On the day of the kiss, Chris stopped eating meat early to respect my veganism. Because of his physique, he usually eats animal protein every half hour, only he was quite considerate of my choice, “revealed Natalie Portman for the British radio program Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Chris Hemsworth She has a diet of four thousand 500 calories a day distributed in 10 meals, according to her coach, so, given the veganism of the beautiful Natalie Portmanput aside that regimen who continues to look like quite a man from another planet.

