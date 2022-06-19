Entertainment

‘Thor’ Star Natalie Portman Suggests Why She Was Cast Alongside Chris Hemsworth

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 4 minutes read

It could be assumed that Natalie Portman was cast in the Thor series strictly for his acting talent, but the actor suggests there is more to the story. Now in the home stretch before Thor: love and thunder premieres, Portman joked about how he landed the coveted role opposite Chris Hemsworth.

The actor is no stranger to action tents.

» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/zIVfO2m9f88?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Natalie Portman was only 11 years old when she auditioned for the Luc Besson film. Leon: the professional. Despite a complete lack of film experience, Portman landed the part in what would become one of the most celebrated action movies of the 1990s. Lion It was none other than Michael Mann’s Heatanother ’90s action titan that has been accorded near-legendary status in the decades since its release.

Source link

Photo of James James9 mins ago
0 13 4 minutes read

Related Articles

The bachatero Memín “El Sucesor” dies

8 mins ago

Dayanara reveals the aesthetic retouching that has been done and that makes her feel uncomfortable

18 mins ago

Emma Watson reveals the ‘worst men’ to date

20 mins ago

Amber Heard is ‘hunted’ buying low-cost products at a TJ Maxx

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button