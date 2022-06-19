‘Thor’ Star Natalie Portman Suggests Why She Was Cast Alongside Chris Hemsworth

It could be assumed that Natalie Portman was cast in the Thor series strictly for his acting talent, but the actor suggests there is more to the story. Now in the home stretch before Thor: love and thunder premieres, Portman joked about how he landed the coveted role opposite Chris Hemsworth.

The actor is no stranger to action tents.

Natalie Portman was only 11 years old when she auditioned for the Luc Besson film. Leon: the professional. Despite a complete lack of film experience, Portman landed the part in what would become one of the most celebrated action movies of the 1990s. Lion It was none other than Michael Mann’s Heatanother ’90s action titan that has been accorded near-legendary status in the decades since its release.

After her fiery start to her career, Portman was cast in Romeo + Juliet, though she was ultimately deemed too young, at 14, to play alongside 21-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio. Portman then turned heads in an off-Broadway run of Ana Frank’s diary and was thrown into Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace just a few years after breaking into Hollywood.

By the time he was a senior in high school heading to Harvard, Portman was an international movie star. Beyond the world of action, the actress soon proved that she had a flair for demanding dramatic roles, leading to acclaimed turns in adult dramas like 2004’s. Close and 2006 Goya’s ghosts. Portman once again impressed with his unflinching performance in Black Swan, which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress. Portman accepted her statuette just a couple of months before Marvel’s Thor hit theaters, putting her at the center of another Hollywood blockbuster.

Natalie Portman Jokes About Why She Was Cast Alongside Chris Hemsworth In ‘Thor’ Movies

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman at the premiere of ‘Thor: The Dark Kingdom’ in Germany in October 2013 | Franziska Krug/Getty Images

In the wake of darker superhero movies like Christopher Nolan’s bat Man trilogy, Thor It seemed like a risky prospect as it was being developed in 2008, Collider reports. After Matthew Vaughn, Guillermo del Toro, and Sam Raimi signed on to direct the film, Marvel Studios turned to Kenneth Branagh. What seemed like a weird tweak at first turned out to be a bit of behind-the-scenes magic.

According to my! News, Portman said, “And Ken Branagh doing Thor it’s super weird. I have to do it. Apparently co-stars Idris Elba and Stellan Skarsgård also made the jump once Branagh came on board.

But there could be more to Portman’s casting as Jane Foster, as she recently revealed during the press conference for Thor: love and thunder.

“I was cast mainly because I can make anyone look huge,” Portman joked during an appearance with Hemsworth on The Graham Norton Show. “I am extraordinarily short.”

Just 5 feet 3 inches tall, Portman explained that the team provided a ramp for her to climb into the frame alongside the 6 foot 3-inch Hemsworth.

2011 Thor and 2013 Thor: The Dark World they were commercially and critically successful, but Portman soon needed a break from Asgard. Although at first it seemed that Portman was ready to move on, Screen Rant pointed to rumors that Portman had opposed director Patty Jenkins’ termination of the franchise after Thor: The Dark World.

Natalie Portman Now Has a Very Different Role as ‘Lady Thor’

after jumping Thor: RagnarökPortman returns to the Thor franchise for one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Although her character was a direct love interest, Jane Foster has now transformed into Mighty Thor and is a superhero in her own right. Jane’s conversion comes straight from the comics, GameMe+ notes.

Thor: love and thunder director Taika Waititi even used Jane’s transformation to get Portman back on the series. Talking with VarietyWaititi said, “No one wants to keep repeating themselves, and no one wants to play the same characters all the time.” He later added, “Especially, in most of these movies, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing it? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would like to go back and change things.”

Apparently, becoming a badass with Thor-like powers is more to Portman’s liking than playing a run-of-the-mill love interest.

Interest in Thor The series has never been so high before the premiere on July 8, Thor: love and thunder. by Waititi Thor: Ragnarök has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise and was a huge box office success, paving the way for Waititi to return for Thor: love and thunder. Portman also joins an incredible cast of other stars. In addition to Hemsworth, Chris Pratt stars as Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Christian Bale plays the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill and Bradley Cooper also have minor roles.

Although Portman’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear after love and thunder, the 41-year-old has much more on the way. Portman to film Todd Haynes drama soon may december opposite Julianne Moore and will also star in We are all completely out of ourselvesan HBO miniseries based on a bestselling novel.

