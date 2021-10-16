Thor, the first photos of Chris Hemsworth on set are a lot of stuff

He had anticipated it on his Instagram profile, but basically to review Chris Hemsworth as Thor (euphemism) you can never be ready, come on. A few shots of the long blond hair in the wind (+ braid) and the biceps that seem designed to make the internet tremble and fill social networks with compliments, zoom and memes (and a lot of envy for his wife Elsa Pataky, at his side for 10 years were enough. ). Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder they started in Sydney and from the first images stolen from the set everything seems to be going great. Testosterone and sexyness in packs, the first photos of Chris aka God of Thunder are the amulet to start the week, the month, the year well, look here.

For the first time since the announcement of the new chapter in the saga of Thor, Chris Hemsworth has been spotted again with the costumes that ten years ago gave him fame catapulting him into the Olympus of the sexiest actors ever (milestone also certified by People in 2014). It is 2011, when the Australian actor gets the part of the iconic Marvel Comics hero in the film adaptation Thor by Kenneth Branagh (to get the part he had to undergo a three-month workout with the aim of building muscles by at least 10 kilos ed): role reprized later in the films The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame (2019). And now the return with #TLAT directed by Taika Waititi and the universal realization that Mr Hemsworth improves over time (and it’s a question of DNA, see brother Liam under the heading).

In the photos they sent Thor straight straight between trend topic around the world, including Chris Pratt, who will reprise the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, in what will be a crossover with Guardians of the Galaxy: Nebula (what seems to be Karen Gillan’s stunt double) and Sean Gunn, brother of director James Gunn and interpreter of Kraglin (but also gives the moves to Rocket), but Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian are expected on the set Bale who will play the role of the villain in the film. Director Taika Waititi has promised a superhero love story, and the hype is skyrocketing.

PS Chris Hemsworth’s biceps will also star in the Hulk Hogan biopic coming soon on Netflix, so for info.

