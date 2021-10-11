Thor, the surfer! Chris Hemsworth on the table and teacher with the children

The actor famous for Thor is a huge surfing enthusiast and tries to pass on the passion to his children as well

Thor is a surfer. We are talking about Chris Hemsworth, 38-year-old Australian actor who became famous around the world playing the god of thunder in films Marvel. But in the career of the Melbourne native there are other important roles, including that in “Heart of the sea – The origins of Moby Dick”. The sea, in fact: Hemsworth is very passionate about surf, as evidenced also by several posts published on social networks.

PASSION – The last post dedicated to surfing is recent, a few weeks ago. Chris Hemsworth struggling with an extraordinary pipe, demonstrating the excellent ease of the Australian with the table. The country of origin, on the other hand, is one of the surfing lands. In all this, the actor’s career continues unabated: “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in May and Hemsworth has also been chosen to play Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a series to be released on Netflix.

NOT ONLY – We can say it loudly, then: Thor is a surfer. And like him many other actors: we have already talked about the strong passion of Orlando Bloom, approached by a shark while he was on the SUP (Stend Up Paddle). Of course, being born and raised in Australia certainly made Hemsworth easier. Which, waiting to return to the screens, is talked about by the exploits on the table.