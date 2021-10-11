News

Thor, the surfer! Chris Hemsworth on the table and teacher with the children

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The actor famous for Thor is a huge surfing enthusiast and tries to pass on the passion to his children as well

Thor is a surfer. We are talking about Chris Hemsworth, 38-year-old Australian actor who became famous around the world playing the god of thunder in films Marvel. But in the career of the Melbourne native there are other important roles, including that in “Heart of the sea – The origins of Moby Dick”. The sea, in fact: Hemsworth is very passionate about surf, as evidenced also by several posts published on social networks.

PASSION

The last post dedicated to surfing is recent, a few weeks ago. Chris Hemsworth struggling with an extraordinary pipe, demonstrating the excellent ease of the Australian with the table. The country of origin, on the other hand, is one of the surfing lands. In all this, the actor’s career continues unabated: “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released in May and Hemsworth has also been chosen to play Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan in a series to be released on Netflix.

NOT ONLY

Loading...
Advertisements

We can say it loudly, then: Thor is a surfer. And like him many other actors: we have already talked about the strong passion of Orlando Bloom, approached by a shark while he was on the SUP (Stend Up Paddle). Of course, being born and raised in Australia certainly made Hemsworth easier. Which, waiting to return to the screens, is talked about by the exploits on the table.

October 11, 2021 (change October 11, 2021 | 11:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
909
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
908
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
894
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
892
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
878
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
827
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
626
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top