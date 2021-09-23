Thor: Tom Hiddleston explains why they chose Chris Hemsworth over him (VIDEO)

Tom Hiddleston recalled the audition made to be Thor on the big screen, explaining why he was preferred Chris Hemsworth. The actor then said that the physical challenge he was subjected to at the time of the audition with Marvel proved too difficult for him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjabBXcMM

Tom Hiddleston is now known and loved for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There was a moment, however, dating back over ten years ago, in which the British actor could have directly become the God of thunder, or the half-brother of the character to whom he still lends his face and voice today. Hiddleston talked about casting in Untold: Tom Hiddleston, as evidenced by a short promotional video for the Disney + series that appeared on YouTube.

Loading... Advertisements

In particular, during the two-minute film, in which Hiddleston’s narrative is enriched with cute animations, the actor described what was required, from a physical point of view, to wear the role of the God of Thunder. “There was a workout, I think in the gym for the stunts. There were 1,000 meters per row, 100 pull-ups, 100 push-ups and 100 squats, and you had to do the exercise on time. Chris was at the blackboard. I thought ‘OK, I’ll try’“. With a laugh, Hiddleston admitted:”I didn’t go past 15 pull-ups, so this is why Chris was ultimately chosen as Thor“.

Eventually, Hiddleston became the interpreter of Loki and has worn the role of the God of Deception since the first Thor movie, dating back to 2011. He went on to play him in subsequent films in the franchise, as well as in the three Avengers and in the Disney + series dedicated entirely to him, or Loki. Recall that Disney + has already renewed the series for a second season. Joining Hiddleston in the first season of the show were Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Chris Hemsworth, on the other hand, will be Thor again in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, due out in 2022.