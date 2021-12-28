Thor, who could raise Mjolnir in the DC universe? The screenwriter of the film answers

The legendary Thor’s hammer sparked the imagination of all fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and sparked debates for years. But besides the God of Thunder who else could be pure enough of heart to lift him up? Most importantly, who could lift it in the DC universe? Zack Stentz, who wrote the first Thor movie, has an answer.

According to Stentz, who also worked on The CW series The Flash, Joe West, Barry Allen’s adoptive father, played by Jesse L. Martin in that series, could lift Thor’s hammer. The writer’s comment came after a fan on Twitter suggested that Joe would be worthy, you can see the tweet at the bottom of the news.

“Since I believe that I am the only person who has written for both Thor and Jesse Martin Joe West, I declare that this is canonically accurate“ wrote Stentz.

The eighth season of The Flash included the Armageddon crossover and will resume March 9, 2022 on The CW consisting of 18 episodes in total. In the meantime, you can take a look at the Thor: Love and Thunder poster, which will reintroduce Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster into the MCU and release theJuly 8, 2022 in the US. Do you agree with Stentz’s comment on Mjolnir and who could raise it in the DC universe? Let us know in the comments!