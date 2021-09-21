Thor will be the protagonist of the seventh episode, here is the poster • Universal Movies

The seventh episode of the very popular animated series What if…? will be on stage tomorrow on Disney +, for the occasion come on official social channels here is the official poster.

As the poster in question shows, the absolute protagonist of the seventh episode will be the God of Thunder “Thor“, In this case once again voiced in the original by Chris Hemsworth. Find the poster inside the tweet at the bottom of the page.

WHAT IF…?

PRODUCTION: It will be the first animated series from Marvel Studios. It draws inspiration from a comic series that explores its own alternate versions of milestones in Marvel history. It will be directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as lead writer. CAST DOUBLES: Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) will play the Observer, an iconic Marvel character. Among the stars involved are Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) ), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin) DISTRIBUTION: From 11 August 2021 on Disney +.

Loading... Advertisements

PLOT: The gripping Marvel Studios series reimagines famous events from films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and does so by creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities. What If…? stars the characters most loved by fans, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and many others.

Read also …