Thorg, here is The new desktop app that makes it easier to mine ethereum

In the world, at any given moment, there are millions of computers mining ethereum, contributing to the security of the network and validating transactions in exchange for the possibility of earning some ETH. But to make mining profitable, most people need expensive hardware with a lot of computing power. Golem Network, an Ethereum-based platform for sharing unused computing power, has a small solution for those who want to contribute to the network without going all in. Thorg.

Announced today, this is a free ethereum mining app for PC. Although it was created for gamers and other people like miners who already have powerful home computers, Golem promises that the app “will support more types of machines in the near future”.

Golem is analogous to Filecoin, the decentralized network that allows people to sell and buy computer storage via the FIL token. Except, instead of storage, Golem facilitates the purchase and sale of computing power that would otherwise go unused, so a night gamer who has an unused power surplus during the day could earn with that.

Thorg uses Polygon, a Tier 2 scaling solution, to facilitate payments, thus avoiding the high fees associated with ethereum. However, this results in an indirect way of mining ETH as Thorg users receive a completely different asset for their problems. And, as the product page notes, if you want to move that GLM from polygon to ethereum, you’ll have to pay commissions in polygon’s native MATIC token.

