Thor’s goat cries originated from a Taylor Swift meme

Of course, Thor: Love and Thunder is, along with Thor: Ragnarok, one of the most hilarious and crazy films in the MCU, a brand of Waititi humor that not everyone feels comfortable with. Even so, there is no doubt that some of the many jokes and follies in his films bring a smile to even the most sober viewer. And one of the funniest elements of the new Thor movie is the mad goats and their hoarse screams. But where do these cries come from? Taika Waititi has the answer no one expected: a Taylor Swift meme.

The theme I knew you were a problem and the goats

This is how Taika Waititi himself recognizes it in a recent interview with the Insider media, assuring that in full post-production they had the idea of ​​adding the goat meme from the song I Knew You Were Trouble by Taylor Swift to put a “voice” to the mad goats of Thor: “Goats didn’t have to scream. They were always going to be there because they were in the comics, but we didn’t know what they would look like. Then someone in post-production found a meme of a Taylor Swift song that makes goats howl. I did not even know that it existed. So I heard the goats screaming and I thought it was amazing. A lot of people think it’s me screaming, but it’s not me,” Waititi says.

A few years ago, after the release of said song by Taylor Swift, a meme emerged in which a part of the chorus of the song was replaced by the scream of a goat, giving rise to the joke that many people know from social networks. Trying out these kinds of sounds in the edit, Waititi was thrilled; and so it remained:

“I think one of the vendors who was doing the CGI for the goats just added the Taylor Swift song I Knew You Were Trouble to the edit, but the one the fans had made with the goat sounds. We thought it was very funny. So that was just a glimpse into the evolution of CG creatures. It wasn’t for the movie or anything like that. It was just an update. However, the cries were incredible, ”concludes the filmmaker, thus discovering the origin of one of the most recurring jokes of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Source | Initiated