Thor’s Natalie Portman Makes Shocking Confession About Her Rarely Seen Son Amid Mass Transformation

Natalie Portman is not only a superhero on the big screen, but also in real life, becoming a hero to her two sons, Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, five.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star appeared on the new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge to learn how to descend canyons.

At the top of the episode, the two began talking about her appearance in the latest Marvel movie and her massive transformation for the role in a clip obtained by ET.

Bear asked her about being a part of the Marvel family, to which she replied, “I pinch myself every day. This is really cool.”

He even talked about what it was like to see a woman in the role of Thor, adding, “I loved that they had him as ‘a Thor,’ Thor is a concept, not necessarily a singular person.

“I’m excited to make a movie that my son will like,” she said with a laugh, and when Bear asked if Aleph was interested in the movie, she started talking excitedly.

Natalie’s son enjoyed seeing her in Thor: Love and Thunder

“Oh my gosh, he was like ‘Can you keep making Marvel movies?'” she added adorably, though it seems her interest isn’t just limited to Thor.

When Bear asked who her hero was, Natalie replied, “He loves Doctor Strange very much,” before quickly adding, “And Thor, of course, loves Thor.”

The Black Swan star loves spending time with her family, including her husband of ten years, Benjamin Millepied, when she’s not working.

“When I’m not working, I’m almost exclusively with my family, so my rituals have to do with school, meal prep, play dates. [and] bedtime,” he told the New York Times magazine in 2016.

The actress has been married to Benjamin Millepied since 2012.

“Weekends are the best for rituals, because I own them completely. I do the laundry for the whole week, which I love, because it is a task with a clear beginning and end. And we spent the week together as a family.”

