Those 100 more Russian soldiers: what is not back in the mission wanted by Conte

The mystery deepens: the more time passes the less things become clear but it could be the exact opposite. The story we discussed yesterday in Giornale.it on the confidential emails between Russia and Italy of the then Prime Minister Conte who revealed the planning of humanitarian aid in March 2020 in the middle of the Covid pandemic, has a question that is still unanswered: why the most of the Russians were military And only very few doctors? Wasn’t it supposed to be an anti-Covid mission? What do soldiers have to do with it? In the list drawn up by General Sergey Kikot they were well 230 those in uniform who were to “assist in the fight against coronavirus infection” in March 2020, one hundred more than expected.

The strange Conte-Putin agreement

This was the agreement signed between Putin and Giuseppe Conte and then turned over to the Farnesina. Officially, however, parliamentary reports speak of 130 names: who are the 100 Russians in redundancy? It is very strange that official documents of the government and of our foreign ministry do not have the exact number with all the roles and names. Mail and documents in possession of the Copasir (Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic), show that the Russian military entered everywhere, from the hospital in Bergamo, the epicenter of the pandemic to the RSA. But how were they identified in light of the “redundancies” from the official list? And even among the 130 registered, what were few doctors and many men in uniform doing? The points dark there are still many despite two years and a month have passed. The past became topical again when a Moscow official accused our country of being ungrateful.

Doubts and suspicions

What happened in that period still remains a mystery but the Russian warning sounds sinister: what if it were a threat not to reveal certain secrets that would have intercepted Moscow intelligence? Who knows. Precisely for this and many other speeches, as recalled by the Corriere della Sera, in the coming days Copasir will hear what the former Chief of Defense Staff, Enzo Vecciarelli, and General Luciano Portolano, former commander of the Coi (Joint Operational Command) who was part of the first operational meeting with two exponents of the Scientific Technical Committee, Agostino Miozzo and Fabio Ciciliano. The two of them manage to to prevent that the Russian military could freely enter public offices. The text of the agreement spoke of “ disinfestation of structures and inhabited centers in the infected localities “, instead of simple sanitation. But someone had given him the green light, which is why all politics is united in asking Conte to be heard by Copasir and say everything he knows.

Over three million for the Russians