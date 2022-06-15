Those affected by ALS will be able to speak with the voice of Batman or JLo

On June 21, the World Day for the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is celebrated, a disease that in Spain alone affects almost 4,000 people, and 700 new cases* are diagnosed every year. Among other serious consequences, ALS slowly steals the ability to speak. The loss of voice can be very painful since, in turn, it implies limitations when it comes to relating socially, which leads to the isolation of these patients.

Precisely for this reason, many affected need the support of new technologies to communicate. And it is that, despite the fact that thanks to eye readers, affected patients can speak through their eyes, the voices that are reproduced in the devices are generally identical generic voices, being absolutely impersonal and generating a lot of frustration for patients.

To contribute to a greater humanization and dignity of these patients who lose their fundamental right to communicate, IRISBOND, a Spanish company at the forefront of eye tracking technologies and a global leader in Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), together with AhoLab and some of The main Spanish ELA associations such as adELA, AgaELA, ELA Andalucía and conELA Confederación, ADELA-CV and ANELA, have promoted the #merEgaLAstuvez initiative to contribute to the AhoMyTTS Voice Bank.

Through this initiative, we also want to make a call to those people who already have a diagnosis and still have their ability to speak intact, so that they can make recordings of their voice now and be able to use it on their AAC devices when they lose it.

“We want to raise awareness and publicize the ALS disease and one of its main consequences: the loss of the ability to communicate. And it is that several scientific investigations have shown the importance of the voice in the identity of the people. In fact , some traits of a person’s character can be read in the voice. That is why this project is so important and we are delighted to promote this initiative and that many recognized voices are joining the cause. We are happy to collaborate in improving the life of people and society, because we believe that this is our responsibility”, says Eduardo Jáuregui, CEO and founder of IRISBOND.

Celebrities and famous voices come together for the almost 4,000 people affected by ALS in Spain

Important personalities have already shown their interest in the initiative, such as the presenter Mariló Montero, the Real Sociedad football players, Maddi Torre and Mikel Oyarzabal, the actor Fran Perea, the singer and presenter Roser Murillo, the outstanding Spanish cook Elena Arzak.

Likewise, many dubbing actors and actresses with some of the most famous voices such as María Antonia Rodríguez Baltasar who dubs Kim Basinger, Julianne Moore or Michelle Pfeiffer; the announcer and voice actor José Barreiro; Claudio Serrano, advertising announcer and voice actor for Otto from The Simpsons, Dr. Derek Shepherd from Grey’s Anatomy and, of course, Batman himself from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

They have also contributed their voice Iñaki Crespo, voice dubbing actor for Jason Isaacs and Michael Fassbender; José María del Río who doubles as Kevin Spacey, Dennis Quaid, Pocoyo or David Attenborough; Dove Porcelain by Sarah Jessica Parker; Concepción López Rojo, voice of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Juliette Binoche or Jennifer López, as well as other actors such as Ana Monleón, Ana González Soler, Ana Monleón, Javier Martínez, Sam Dávila, or Carlos Toral Conde.

In addition to all these celebrities and famous voices, and aware of the communicative power of the voice, numerous radio and television journalists are joining.

How to take part

The process is very simple, all you need is a headset with a microphone and a device with a web browser updated to the latest version. Through a brief registration, on the AhoMyTTS platform, you can access the recording of 100 phrases of the most varied (this step can take about 30 minutes). Subsequently, the recordings will be processed to generate a voice synthesizer equipped with a voice timbre similar to that of the recordings.

At the forefront of eye tracking technologies and global benchmarks in AAC

In the last two years, much research has been accelerated highlighting the fundamental role of technology applied to the health of the population, and how eye tracking technology is a solution to this incurable degenerative disease.

For several years, IRISBOND has been working in collaboration with companies, medical teams and the Ministries of Health to continue promoting the right to communication of any person, being an active part in the process of approval of the subsidy by the National Health System to 100% of eye tracking devices, together with the main ALS associations in Spain.

In fact, only so far this year, they claim that there has been a 470% increase in the demand for supplies (2020 vs 2022).

For its part, Aholab is a university research team that focuses its research on speech technologies. It is a recognized research group of the Basque Research Network that is part of the Basque Center for Language Technology (HiTZ) and the Department of Communications Engineering of the Bilbao School of Engineering (ESI). AhoMyTTS is an initiative of the Aholab Group of the UPV/EHU with the aim of being able to provide personalized Text-to-Speech Conversion Systems to people with oral disabilities or who have completely lost their voice.

*According to a report prepared by Fundación Luzón in 2019



