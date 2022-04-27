Those affected by the TV channel fire had to be assisted by relatives due to the delay of 9-1-1

As they left the building, several employees with severe and minor burns, as well as residents of Ensanche Naco, proceeded to call the authorities of the 9-1-1 National Emergency System to provide first aid to those affected during the TV channel fire in the capital, however they assure that they took a long time to arrive.

In accordance with Angel Puellodirector of Canal del Sol, 9-1-1 was slow to arrive and it was the same citizens who took the victims of the incident to different hospitals in the capital in their means of transport.

“The hardest thing is to see a person sitting there, burning and saying my God, I don’t want to die! and you not being able to do anything,” Puello said, nervously.

Puello said that he does not know the reasons for the delay of the units, but understands that it must be evaluated, since in emergency situations seconds count and make the difference between life and death.

He explained that he will issue a statement to clarify the details about what happened on the television station.

One of the people who assisted the burned Wilson Medina Encarnación said that the units that arrived from 9-1-1 they were only able to assist one of the wounded, since the others left on their own due to the delay of the system.