those are the new professors of Medicine and Nursing

The University of Seville (US) has appointed two new full professors in the field of Health Sciences. Is about Susana Sanchez, from the area of ​​knowledge of Preventive Medicine and Public Health; and Fatima Leonattached to the Department of Nursing, as announced by the Ministry of Universities through a resolution published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Susana Sanchez is PhD in Pharmacology by the US. In addition, it has a postdoc in Vascular Mechanisms Involved in the Toxicity of COX-1 and COX-2 NSAIDs from the same university, where she has taught as a professor. She has also done postdoctoral work on therapeutic noncompliance in the elderly patient and on ‘Gastrointestinal peptides: new therapeutic targets for the control of inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer’.

He has also investigated in the US the effects of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and curcumin in the prevention of colorectal cancer associated with experimental ulcerative colitis, as well as the functionality of the unsaponifiable fraction of the oil in the same disease. He has studied the effects of AVOE in rheumatoid arthritis using a bioguided chemical study for pharmacological characterization and development of functional ingredients.