those born after 2008 will not be able to buy cigarettes

New Zealand wants to create a generation of non-smokers and for this reason has announced a legislative plan to increase the age at which tobacco can be purchased: in this way all those born after 2008 will no longer be able to legally buy tobacco.

A new generation of people who will not know tobacco, no addiction to cigarettes. This is the goal of the New Zealand government which has announced a plan to get the smoke out of our culture. There Minister of Health, Ayesha Verrall, explained that with the new bill the legal age to smoke will increase every year, thus creating a generation of smoke-free New Zealanders: “It is a historic day for the health of our people,” said the minister.

“We want to make sure young people never start smoking, and to do so we will make it illegal to sell tobacco products to new young people,” explained Ayesha Verrall. Specifically, starting from people who are 14 years old, therefore all those born in 2008, since the law will come into force in the new year. The purchase of cigarettes and tobacco products is currently banned for minors under the age of 18, but under the plan, by 2025, a new generation of smoke-free people could already be. As reported by the Guardian, the bill is part of a broad anti-smoking campaign announced Thursday by the New Zealand Ministry of Health which includes, among other things, increasing the legal smoking age, reducing the legal amount of nicotine in tobacco products to very high levels. low, the reduction in the number of shops where cigarettes can be sold legally and the increase in funding for services that fight addiction.

These are regulations that will not, however, affect electronic cigarettes, which have already largely replaced tobacco among the youngest. As of 2018, the number of smokers in New Zealand was 11.6% of the population, a sharp decline from 18% a decade earlier, a percentage that rises to 29% among indigenous Maori adults. “New Zealand is once again leading the world, this time with a smoke-free implementation plan for 2025, and changing the rules of the game,” said Dr. Natalie Walker, director of the University of Auckland’s Addiction Research Center. Reducing nicotine in cigarettes is a world first, the public health professor said Chris Chrislen.