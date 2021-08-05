Those cinema lessons learned from the great designers

LOCARNO – It’s up to Laetitia Casta to inaugurate the new conference center located inside the Rotonda of the Film Festival Locarno, reinvented at the time of Covid.

The French ex-model and actress, after the Cannes one, will walk the red carpet of the Pardo tonight to receive the Excellence Award on the opening night – which hopefully is a little less humid than the morning.

Pretty comme d’habitude and elegant the right, the four-time mother met the public and journalists at noon on the dot, introduced by the artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro and accompanied by the member of the Pardo Selection Committee Mathilde Henrot.

The transition from a career as a supermodel, as a teenager, to film was natural: «The desire to be an actress came quite early. I started with fashion at a very young age, I was already showing when I was 15. I accepted my first film “Asterix & Obelix against Caesar” a bit for fun, at the age of 19: working and spending time with great actors like Depardieu and Benigni stimulated me incredibly, so I decided to give it a try. More than ambition, however, it has always been the desire to discover ».

Fashion and cinema, two communicating worlds, more than one might think: «To be a model I had to give up my studies. My education on films, however, was given to me by the great designers, such as Yves Saint-Laurent and Jean-Paul Gaultier, people with an immense film culture that for those who work in fashion is a fundamental thing. Traveling the world, hearing them talk, watching films with them, I learned a lot ».

As far as acting is concerned, spontaneity wins out over everything: «I didn’t go to schools, I’m one who goes very instinctively, to this I gradually added experience. The work in the theater also helped me a lot, as did that as a model: the ability to know how to position oneself in space proved to be really useful ».

The Festival will also screen “Gainsbourg (Vie héroïque)”, in which she plays Brigitte Bardot, a role that Laetitia prepared in her own way: «I wasn’t interested in doing a sterile and excessive research, I didn’t care what the producers and directors thought, in the end I decided to simply call her on the phone (laughs, ed.)».

“I wanted to ask her if it was okay for her and she was wonderful to me, incredibly generous. This exchange has given me a lot, it has brought me parts of her that I did not know and it has allowed me to give another depth to the character. We also met a lot on certain things, he said a phrase that struck me a lot: “On the set I have always felt like a child in front of a pastry shop”. In short, to seek spontaneity to the end ».