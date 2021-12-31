Those confidential documents on Medjugorje: “No miraculous healing”

Confidential documents of the Holy See seem to contain important details on what happens to Medjugorje, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina which for years has been a destination for Marian pilgrimages. Forty years after the first alleged apparitions of the Mother of Christ in that locality, the papers in question, drawn up by one Commission pontificate of inquiry, attest that there would not have been there “ no miraculous healing “. The village of the former Yugoslavia continues to exert a strong appeal to believers, with estimates that speak of at least 25 million pilgrims who have come to Medjugorje over the course of all these years.

Documents containing this conclusion are revealed in the reporter’s new book David Murgia Trial in Medjugorje (Rubettino editions). In fact, the author reviews all the secret and unpublished reports produced by the Pontifical Commission led by Cardinal Camillo Ruini, who has investigated Medjugorje in recent years. In its activity aimed at shedding light on the mystery in question, this investigating body has acquired, Murgia points out, strictly confidential reports on the alleged miracles, minutes of interrogations and inspections carried out in the Bosnian locality, medical reports, audio cassettes and even “ dossier of the secret services “.

After years of work and collecting all kinds of elements potentially useful for investigations, the Commission has established, the author points out, that there would be no certified miracles attributable to the Marian apparitions in Medjugorje. Of the ten cases of presumed miraculous healing submitted to the medical council of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, we read in the book cited, only five were examined because they were considered reliable; of these, 4 cases were actually subjected to an in-depth examination because they were deemed probably inexplicable. However, only two cases were eventually discussed because they were related and accompanied by serious medical documentation. However, nobody, the Commission certifies, is to be considered scientifically inexplicable.