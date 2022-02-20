Those convicted of the murder of Efraín Ruales must pay between $100,000 and $566,000 as reparations and fines | Security | News

In addition to the sentence that the authors and accomplices of the murder of the presenter Efraín Ruales will have to face, the Court that was in charge of the process imposed fines and sums for comprehensive reparation to each of those involved.

The judges of the Court, made up of Állison Ramírez, Francisco Dávila and Carlos Churta, sentenced Álvaro Bolívar CA, alias Alvaritoand Alexis Paul CV, alias Skullcap. They received a sentence of 34 years and eight months in prison.

At the same time, a fine of 1,333 unified basic salaries (566,525 dollars) and 200,000 dollars (each) were imposed as integral reparation to the victim’s relatives.

Carlos Cristhian MC, aka Corn; Karla Yamilé MM, Jorman Steeven VS and Juan Carlos RQ were identified as accomplices and must face 17 years and four months in prison.

They will also have to pay a fine of 666 basic salaries (233,050 dollars) and a comprehensive reparation of 100,000 dollars to the victim’s family.

The sanctions for those involved are given more than a year after the crime that occurred on January 27, 2021, on Juan Tanca Marengo and Guillermo Cubillo avenues, in the north of Guayaquil.

This is known of the six sentenced to prison for the murder of Efraín Ruales. The mastermind is still missing.

That morning, Ruales was leaving the gym when he was intercepted by individuals who shot at the vehicle in which he was traveling. The presenter died at the scene.

The trial hearing began in November 2021 and had several sessions that finally concluded on the night of this Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Albán Borja Judicial Unit.

For the Prosecutor’s Office, the audio, video and related skills performed on the security cameras and the technical routes of messages and calls from the cell phones of the defendants were conclusive evidence, since they allowed the defendants to be linked to the crime.

The Criminal Court accepted the testimonial, expert and documentary evidence presented by the State Attorney General’s Office and –unanimously– issued a conviction.

The Ruales case closes a stage with the first convicted, but there are still loose questions about the motive for the crime and the intellectual authors. Archive Photo: Ronald Cedeno

Another involved, 17 years old, who would also have participated in the murder – known as alias Norki– is prosecuted as a juvenile offender. The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the trial hearing is suspended and for now he is complying with socio-educational measures and is under house arrest at the home of a relative, in the south of Guayaquil.

Sentence for the murder of TV presenter Efraín Ruales: 34 years and 8 months in prison for two involved, and 17 years in prison for four accomplices

Aarón Andrés AC, the alleged person in charge of disposing of the weapon with which Ruales was killed, was arrested on February 4, 2022 in the south of Guayaquil. He waits for a date and time for his trial hearing. The Prosecutor’s Office initiated another criminal proceeding.

And although there is already a conviction for this case, it is still not clear what the motive for the crime was or the intellectual authors who ordered the murder.

Alias Alvarito, 23, arrested on March 3, 2021 in Rioverde, Esmeraldas, said in an expanded version that he was hired by a man he identified only as Marcelo. The job was to scare Ruales, but “they got out of hand.” Marcelo gave him $3,500 in advance (70%). The total value was $5,000. But this Marcelo does not appear.

The presenter’s family has not spoken after knowing the court resolution that sentenced six involved. (I)