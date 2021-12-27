Those crafty ones who bypass the rules to go on vacation. And they return positive in Italy

There are even the screenshot. In addition to the complaints to Fiavet, the Federation of travel agencies. They tell the story of those who today bypass the rules to go on vacation to prohibited places such as Brazil, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman or the Bahamas. The stories he tells them today a The print Ivana Jelinic, president of the association: «70% of those who traveled to non-European destinations did so irregularly». And that is by declaring to be a volunteer, to travel for work, to have the need to visit relatives abroad. The result is irregular trips, carried out by “nefarious operators who work online, or tourists who book alone. Either way they go where they couldn’t go by using fake seminar invitations or by making up business meetings or by making use of third-party departures. They are people who escape any tracking. In addition to the economic damage to the travel chain, they are also dangerous from a health point of view ». And this is because on return there are no checks: the airline simply asks for the Green pass, without bothering to verify the reasons for which it has declared the need to travel. According to Jelinic, the solution is tourist corridors. Today they are expected in six countries: Aruba, Maldives, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and in Egypt in Marsa Alam and Sharm el-Sheikh. “The figures show that they have worked. In two months, 14,362 people left, 18 of whom were positive upon arrival in Italy. These are paths where controls are rigorous and safety is guaranteed. Either we eliminate the prohibitions or we at least increase the corridors ».

