Those discarded from Club América for their match against Toluca

pre match America Vs Tolucaconfrontation corresponding to the Day 11 of the Clausura 2022the team commanded by Ferdinand Ortiz has been training and attending the corresponding concentrations to sharpen the last details, before being measured with the scarlet squad of Ignatius Ambriz.

The importance of tomorrow’s game

There are six dates left to play within the tournament and therefore, it is extremely important that the Eagles begin to add points to reverse the situation you are going through and, in turn, manage to climb steps that allow you to aspire to be among the first eight places in the General Table of this contest.

So far, the feathered square is the number 17 and he has seven units in total, which he has added as a result of a victory, four tied games and five lost games.

the discarded

On the other hand, it is important to mention that the Eagles they will not be able to enter the field of play with their full squad, due to Jonathan dos Santos was expelled during National Classic and for the moment, it will be out of the plans of the ‘Tano’ Ortiz until new notice.

On the other hand, the youth emilio lara Nor will he be present since he is still on the list of injuries, after having suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, which has kept him away from the courts for some time.

Finally, even though Peter Aquinas He has shown a satisfactory evolution and a few days ago he was seen training with the first team, the Peruvian soccer player is still in doubt and for now, it is unknown what the final decision of the strategist will be regarding his case.