Those good girls are the program of Orietta Berti, Mara Maionchi and Sandra Milo

So, summing up: Orietta Berti she is practically our new Lady Gaga. First he made us dance like crazy to the notes of One thousand, then he “snatched” Albano & his daughter the place on the jury a The voice senior (we count the days that separate us from the broadcast!) and now he is also making the rounds of the web with an already cult photo. The image immortalizes her at the airport, in the company of Mara Maionchi And Sandra Milo departing to an unknown destination. That’s right: one step away from the age of 80, Orietta Berti has agreed to take part in a show in style Beijing express, or so. A real daredevil.

But let’s see better what it is. The program is called Those good girls, is set up as a road show around the world and, if we correctly grasp the subtle illusion of the title, it will play with the naughty side of these gentle over 80s ladies. The material is certainly not lacking: Orietta Berti was the real rocker of the last Sanremo festival, with a lot of police on her heels and broken bathrooms. The singer does not guess a name needless to pay but her sympathy is such that no one is ever offended, indeed, she takes the new nickname with affection. Mara Maionchi has given proof of her hilarious speech several times: true and gut-wrenched, she is so genuine that you would listen to her for hours. Not surprisingly, from X factor onwards, it links one program after another: the last ones (but only chronologically) were the stra-cult Lol: who laughs is out by Amazon and Game of Talents on Tv8. Last but not least Sandra Milo, a diva of Italian cinema with an outspoken personality. Not even she misses the thrill of the new: she has just been a dancer for one night at Dancing with the stars. Try it at the age of 88 …

Here, together the three left for an unknown destination: a real adventure journey that shows us how much youth is a matter of mind, even before the personal data. Milo is in fact 88 years old, Maionchi 80 and Berti, the little girl of the group, 78. In short, stuff that we mere mortals stay at home, on the sofa, with the blanket of plaid on our knees (already well before 80 …) , while they take and leave. Then, of course, Those good girls it won’t be aIsland of the famous: ours will be accompanied from one place to another by a personal driver, who will also be a butler, adviser and handyman. In fact, they must have fun, not undergo an insured heart attack. In any case, accepting this commitment says a lot about their temper – to be imitated – and it will be very funny to see them grappling with new places, new habits and, even, some tests carried out ad hoc by the production.

Ours started yesterday: the show will be recorded in these months, to then go on air in 2022 (hopefully soon). Maionchi is nothing short of “giddy”, as she herself admits: “I have never been a great traveler but like Salgari I have traveled a lot with the imagination. The motto will be: Come on girls, to adventure!”. On the other hand, Orietta Berti has made several trips but here she was intrigued by not knowing the destination: “Then I certainly accepted to participate also for the company: I have known Mara very well for many years, we only met with Sandra a few times but I respect a lot “, he adds. “I’m a Gemini, so I’m curious!”. Sandra Milo is also full of enthusiasm: “I feel like a girl”, she assures, “I’m sure it will be a wonderful experience also from a human point of view. I really think I’ll have fun and be amazed by the discoveries we will make, and I’m happy because I’ll be able to tell all this. That’s how I live it, like an adventure “. Let the journey begin!

