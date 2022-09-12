Those interested in the green card of American residence should hurry up before September 30

Confirmed immigrants with a Requirement for Evidence to complete an I-693 form when applying for a Green Card for employment purposes should hurry. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) are alerting that the final deadline for the procedures is September 30.These people who want to reside and prosper in the United States also need to present extra data with medical check-ups and vaccinations. In addition, the supervision of an attorney from the beginning when contacting USCIS is of the utmost importance. It is the safe way to prevent delays and reversals due to slips.

The reason for the rush is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) must grant numerous residences before the end of 2022. USCIS advises to expedite the documentation and deliver them on time, that they be sent as priority or by courier.

This office of Citizenship and Immigration Services also clarifies the various causes that caused an accumulation of more than 100,000 approved files. The first issue that triggered obstacles was the COVID-19 pandemic. Several consulates had to close and about 140 thousand Green Cards, in 2021, were not touched.

The Green Card inside

The Green Card for employment reasons has 5 categories. The EB-1 priority worker has three subcategories, the first is for aliens of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. The second contains university professors or extraordinary researchers with at least three years of world-renowned teaching or research experience. The third refers to foreigners who are directors or executives and it is necessary for them to transfer to the United States.

The EB-2 category includes professionals who have an advanced degree, be it a doctorate, a master’s degree, or five years of progressive experience after high school. Persons of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, or business.

The EB-3 responds to gifted and specialists. The EB-4 reflects certain special immigrants, such as priests, religious, linked to the US government, among others. The last category, EB-5, is intended for investors.