Those Mac tricks that are not said

More than 25 years ago I’ve been in the Mac world and I have never stopped learning new things in this. In the past week, Applesfera turned a whopping 16 years with all of you, and naive me, that April 2006 I thought it would be very difficult to have posts about Apple to talk about every day. In these 16 years, there hasn’t been a single day that we haven’t published something.

The little tricks of everyday life that do not fit in extensive articles can also be important

Before, we had the GUMs – the legendary Macintosh User Groups (some are still valid), where we shared knowledge, applications, ways of using our computers and above all, a pleasant time with friends. Perhaps in this spirit the media appeared on-linewhich started with IRC in the early 2000s and reaches us, Twitch or YouTube.

Perhaps what I miss most about those meetings (besides the friends I made in them) are those little tricks that are perhaps too short to dedicate an article to them but tremendously useful. I’m talking about pressing Command + Enter to directly open a folder from Spotlight, about using the “Replace” function in System Preferences / Keyboard to write emojis that are automatically replaced by the word we choose. These things that many of us use every day and those that we may not give importance to.

Counting “Desks” as an exercise in order

Not everything has to be tricks like this that I take advantage of to recommend you again: a smart folder on your Mac that automatically resizes and changes the format of any type of image you put in it or this impressive collection of Mac tricks that will be useful both for those who have a brand new computer and for those who already have it – I’m sure you’ll discover something new.

This week, Miguel López and I discussed one of those tricks that may go unnoticed that can help make your Mac more agile (especially if you are short on RAM). We also do a little experiment: if you look in Spotlight for the “Desktop” or “Backup” folder… how many do you find? It seems that we have all done that of “sweeping the desktops under the rug” in a folder with these names that we can have more than once on our hard drives (except Miguel, who is very tidy).

In addition, we discussed what opening up NFC to payment apps would mean for Apple – and what security implications it would have (if there is any). The iPhone 14 comes to greet us too, of which we could practically draw what it will be like – and that this year will mean an important change in terms of the range of releases of other generations.

You can hear The Applesphere Talks from your favorite podcast app, like Apple Podcasts, iVoox, or Spotify. If you want to participate in the live recordingevery Tuesday we are on Twitch’s Webedia channel, elstream, at 7:30 p.m. (peninsular spanish time).

Image | Picture of Dan Stevens