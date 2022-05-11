those players with the most successful dribbles!

As the end of the season approaches, some players have distinguished themselves through their individual performances. Some more than others.

Yes Kylian Mbappe dominates the ranking of the best scorers and assists of the season (24 goals and 15 assists), other Ligue 1 players create the surprise thanks to some of their individual stats.

Among these, there is the number of successful dribbles over the season. If the tricolor world champion of Paris Saint-Germain once again dominates the debates (104 successful dribbles), the presence of Sofiane Boufal in the top 3, despite his team’s ranking (14th in Ligue 1), is not a real surprise.

According to statistics from Foot Mercato and ThePopFoot, the Angevin midfielder, known for his offensive efficiency on the pitch, is the second dribbler of the season (91). Obviously, the SCO of Angers has an asset which can prove decisive in attack.

Lucas Paqueta (OL) completes the top 3 with 79 successful dribbles, ahead of Teji Savanier (MHSC, 76) and Seko Fofana (RC Lens, 74).

The most disappointing

This season, Lionel Messi is the author of a not very flashy season, whether in terms of collective or individual play. The Argentine star is eighth in the standings with 59 successful dribbles.

The Brazilian, Neymar Jr, also disappoints. 11th top scorer of the season, the PSG striker managed only 56 dribbles.

The presence of Ryad Boudebouz and Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) in 13th and 15th place respectively illustrates the complicated season of AS Saint-Etienne. This is also the case with the Girondin, Yacine Adli (Bordeaux, 46 dribbles), 18th in the table, whose club is threatened with relegation to Ligue 2.

Ryad Boudebouz can however console himself with his success rate in his dribbling (69%). The Stéphanois holds the highest percentage in this categoryahead of Paqueta (68%) and Savanier (66%). Rominigue Kouame (ESTAC) has a rate of 67% which makes it the third best percentage of the rank. That of Kylian Mbappé is at 55%.