Those “predictions” that say a lot about us

It is never easy to make predictions. Ask Martin Cooper. He was the director of research and development at Motorola. The inventor of the first mobile phone. When asked on a TV show for a prediction on the success of those devices that then cost thousands of dollars and weighed over two kilos, he said, “I think cell phones can never replace landlines.” Ask Steve Ballmer. He was the CEO of Microsoft when competitor Apple launched the first iPhone in 2007. “Is too expensive. He has no hope of gaining significant market shares, “he told reporters. Since then, Apple has sold nearly 2 billion iPhones.

Ask Robert Metcalfe of 3Com, the co-inventor of ethernet, the data networking technology we use at home or at work. In 1995 he declared: “The Internet will soon explode.” Not only did it not happen, but every day the Internet is getting bigger and more indispensable. Ask Steve Chen, the man who created YouTube. To those who asked him what he expected of his creature, he replied: «I don’t know. There are not so many videos that I would like to watch on the Net ». Then he sold it to Google. And we know how it went.

Read today it seems impossible that certain statements have been made, especially by people who had important roles in the digital world. How was this possible?

Before trying to answer, let me give an example of a totally different sign. It’s not about technology, it’s about the pandemic we are experiencing. You probably know him already. I’m talking about the 2011 film Contagion, directed by Steven Soderbergh, starring Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet. It tells of the spread of a new and deadly disease caused by a virus transmitted by respiratory droplets. It tells of a Chinese zero patient, of bats that transmit the infection, of unscrupulous people who invent false news to make money, of vaccine races, of the suffering of the sick, of people who invent ineffective treatments for the sole purpose of getting noticed, of fear and hysteria, of pain, of fighting and death. And while all this passes on the screen, the question arises: how did they imagine it eight years before the Covid 19 pandemic?

There is an explanation. And it goes for the wrong technological predictions as well as for the “foresight” of this film. It all has to do with our way of reading reality. According to experts, one of the mistakes we make is that we often don’t put what we read or see back into their context, but we tend to always consider it referring to our present and linked to the data we have today.

Of course, some of the sentences we have reported are completely wrong. Others, on the other hand, were extrapolated from broader arguments that justified them at least in part, while others were corrected shortly after by their authors but it was not enough to make them disappear.

All of us, at least once in our life, have been Metcalfa or Gates or Moore. And even if we often forget it at least once we have been Soderberg. Who predicted nothing of our pandemic, but only made a film inspired by the SARS epidemic of 2002-2004 and the flu pandemic of 2009-2010. Only that we have forgotten those epidemics and therefore for us what we see on the screen concerns only these last two years.

