Those “pushbacks” at the border a few days before the presidential elections

The border is always a place of political choices and this time too France proved to have the “hard punch”. A single episode, at times, can make it clear what air you pull on this or that theme. In this case, we are talking about the management of migratory phenomena.

We are on a bus from Italy, specifically from Genoa. On the vehicle there are some migrants, more or less a dozen. A first check is triggered for everyone in Ventimiglia, in the “western gate of Italy”. “It is impossible for you to go to France without documents”, one of the people on the bus, which in total carries about fifty passengers, is heard saying.

But then a subsequent investigation allows the young migrant to be able to get on the vehicle again, after being invited to get off the bus at first. Problems which are not insurmountable, therefore, even if we have not been able to ascertain with certainty the extent and object of the checks police. From what we understand: it would seem that the boy had the photograph of the document saved on his mobile phone but not the paper document with him. The boy takes his seat again, the bus leaves again but here is the toll La Turbie a second assessment is triggered.

In this second circumstance, the French police forces seem less flexible (in Ventimiglia they operate together with the Italian ones). Of people this time, after the checks inside the vehicle (which also happened to Ventimiglia), two come down. The problems, unlike what had happened a few kilometers before, seem to be insuperable and so the two migrants are transferred elsewhere for more checks. The rest of the passengers wait around fifty minutes in a toll side lane. “Such a thing has never happened,” exclaims the driver.

On the bus it is thought that the cause of the “hard line” may be the climate due to the war unleashed by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Others, on the other hand, see an attitude that the French, in their home, have often shown to have. The fact is that, after about fifty minutes, the authorization is given to leave. And the vehicle continues towards Nice. But the two migrants do not get back on the bus. “They will have taken them to some barracks for all the necessary checks,” observes a passenger.

Certainly, the matter of the management of migratory phenomena seems to be weighed differently beyond the Alps than we are used to seeing in Italy. And this narrative may not be just an example case. All this happens a few days after French presidential electionswith a social climate which, in France, net of the narratives presented, remains rather complex.