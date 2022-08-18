those recommended for this weekend — Futuro Chile

Every Thursday, in Word That Is News, the journalist and specialized critic Miguel Ortiz recommends us what to see in the movies and on television, with recommendations for the weekend panorama on the big screen or in the comfort of home in streaming.

This week, two erotic films, with Emma Thompson and Ana de Armas in the leading roles.

Good luck Big Leo

(In theaters, 2022, 97 minutes)

It’s not a spectacular movie, but it’s a very good movie. It’s plain and simple, it’s a great conversation about sex, modesty, shame and fantasies. Emma Thompson (63) is Nancy, a recently widowed, conservative, retired Religion professor. Never, she confesses, has she had an orgasm. The film portrays the protagonist’s secret encounters with Leo Grande, a sex worker played by the statuesque Daryl McCormack (29).

What is the sexuality of a mature woman like? What is Nancy like in bed? What can Leo do for her? Is the age difference a problem? How self-conscious are we about our bodies? A fun and sparkling comedy that could well become a play. A luxury, moreover, to be able to see Emma Thompson committed to her character, igniting a passion that does not seem acted. Ideal panorama for a romantic date.

Deep water

(Amazon Prime, 2022, 115 minutes)

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck play a strange, sexy and dark marriage, where desire seems to be greater than love. Adrian Lyne (the director of “Fatal Attraction”, “Lolita” and “An Indecent Proposal”) is in charge of this erotic thriller, at times unlikely, but very entertaining.

What is it about? She is Melinda, a woman who does not seem to be happy in the role of her mother and finds her pastime in her infidelity. And he is Vic, a jealous husband willing to do anything to keep up the appearances of an ideal couple. Death, however, lurks in each scene… and accompanies the viewer to an unexpected end.