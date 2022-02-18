Those recovered from covid-19 are more at risk of mental health problems | news today

The data indicates that, compared to control groups without any infection, people who had COVID-19 were 35% more likely to have anxiety disorders and nearly 40% more likely to experience depression. Photo: Oscar Perez

People who have recovered from covid-19 are significantly more likely (60%) to suffer from mental health problems, such as anxiety or depression, indicates a study published today British Medical Journal. (We suggest: The vaccination plan against covid-19 turns one year old: this is the balance)

Even among those who did not need to be hospitalized, health-related problems may persist or develop. mental health in the weeks and months after the acute phase of the disease, says the research, led by Washington University in St. Louis (USA).

Those disorders include anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, as well as opioid, drug, and alcohol use disorder, sleep, and cognitive disturbances.

In general, the study indicates that those who had passed the covid-19 were 60% more likely to have problems with mental health than the uninfected. (Also read: What is known about mental health and coronavirus after a year)

The data indicate that, compared to control groups without any infection, people who passed the covid-19 were 35% more likely to have disorders of anxiety and nearly 40% more likely to experience depression or disorders related to stress that can affect behavior and emotions.

This coincided with a 55% increase in the use of antidepressants and 65% in benzodiazepines, for anxiety.

In addition, they were 41% more likely to have sleep disturbances, 80% more likely to experience what is known as brain fog (forgetfulness, confusion, lack of concentration) and 46% more likely to have suicidal thoughts.

Compared with people who had not had the disease, recoveries were 34% more likely to develop substance use disorders opiates and 20% more likely to suffer from substance use disorders related to alcohol or illegal drugs. (You can also read: COVID-19 alterations in the brain, what is known and what is not?)

Lead author of the research Ziyad Al-Aly indicated that these findings “suggest a specific relationship between SARS-Cov-2 and mental disorders.”

The expert pointed out that they still do not know for sure what this link is due to, but one of the hypotheses is that the virus can “penetrate the brain and disrupt cellular and neuronal pathways, which causes mental health disorders.”

infections by covid-19 They “likely” contributed to more than 14.8 million new cases of mental health disorders worldwide and 2.8 million in the United States, he said.

Although we have all suffered during the pandemic, people who have suffered covid-19 they are “much worse mentally. We need to acknowledge this reality and address these conditions now before they become a much larger mental health crisis.”

The team used medical records from a database operated by the largest integrated health care system in the United States, and the analysis included nearly 154,000 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus between March 2020 and January 2021.

Using statistical methods, they compared the health information of these patients with the data of more than 11 million people who had not contracted the disease, approximately half in the same period of time and the other half in a period between 2018 and 2019, before of the pandemic. (You may be interested in: One in four women has been a victim of violence by her partner)