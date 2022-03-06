Those responsible will be punished for the lack of security in the Corregidora stadium

The president of the Liga MX sent a message on social networks where he condemned the violence in the Corregidora stadium and pointed out the lack of security

The president of the MX League sent a message minutes after the incidents of violence in the Corregidora Stadiumduring the match between Queretaro vs Atlasfrom matchday 9 of the Clausura 2022.

“Inadmissible and unfortunate violence in the stadium corregidor from Queretaro. Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority! We will continue to report.”

The confrontation between fans began in the stands of the stadium, during the complementary part of the match that the red and black team won 1-0 over the Gallos Blancos. Due to the violence in the stands, fans began to enter the stadium field, a situation that caused the meeting to be suspended.

During the violent incidents between fans in the stands, no security elements were observed to stop the anger, a situation that was recorded Mikel Arriola.

The players left the field of play and went to the dressing rooms where they took shelter. During the invasion of the field, some fans took shelter from the clashes, but some others destroyed elements of the field, such as the screen where the referees observe the plays sent to them from the VAR.

The scenes of families, children and women running for their safety could be seen during the minutes that the brawl took place in the Corregidora Stadium.

Minutes after the suspension of the match, the president of Liga MX confirmed that the match would not be resumed and that those responsible who could have put the safety of players and fans at risk will be punished.