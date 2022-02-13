Those shocking revelations about Biden’s mother: “He hated the British”

The revelations about the “ I hate anti-English “nurtured by the mother of current US President Joe Biden. Catherine Eugenia Finnegan, who died in her nineties in 2010. She has always been presented by the democratic politician as an absolute and constant reference for the Biden family, always ready to encourage their children not to be intimidated by social differences and wealth privileges. However, the revelations released by Biden himself to the English writer Georgia Pritchettwhich then collected them in his recent autobiography My Mess is a Bit of a Lifethey are returning an extremely sanguine portrait of Finnegan.

In fact, Pritchett has recently declared that the US leader would have revealed thehatred anti-British of the mother when the screenwriter and the American politician met in the White House during the years when Biden was still vice president during the tenure of Barack Obama. The writer said she met the elderly politician because she was conducting research and collecting anecdotes to contribute to the plot of the new seasons of the American TV comedy. Veepof which she was co-executive producer.

During that meeting with Biden, the latter would have revealed to Pritchett that Catherine Finnegan has never loved England, especially because of the “ Irish roots in her family “.” Biden “, said the writer, recalling in her autobiography that meeting with Obama’s then deputy,” he was talking about Ukraine, from which he had recently returned, but he then changed the subject, confessing that his mother hated the British. Her parents were Irish and she had written several poems about her hatred of the British. He went looking for them and came back with hundreds of poems describing how God must strike the British and rain blood on our heads “.

Biden would later tell the English screenwriter about the time her mother visited the UK and spent a night in a hotel where, she was told, the Queen had once stayed. According to Pritchett, the fact that the mother of the current US leader was in the same suite in which she had stayed her Majesty of her would not have pleased the first of her at all: “ She was so upset that she slept on the floor all night rather than risk sleeping on one read the queen had slept on, adding that she personally admired a willingness to stand firm on her values ​​rather than enjoy the comfort of a bed “.