Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential for the proper functioning of our body. Therefore, having deficiencies in these compounds can be really harmful to humans. Nonetheless, deficiencies in some important vitamins seem to be on the agenda in today’s life.

More than a vitamin

This is the case with vitamin D, also called cholecalciferol. Better known as the vitamin to keep bones and teeth strong because it promotes the absorption of calcium. It is actually much more than just a vitamin. In fact it is indispensable for numerous organic processes.

Those suffering from hypertension and autoimmune diseases may be deficient in this valuable vitamin for healthy and strong bones

Despite its great importance, vitamin D deficiency seems to be widespread in our society. There would seem to be more and more women in menopause, the elderly and the very young, presenting a vitamin D deficiency. A deficiency linked above all to the fast pace of life that lead us less and less to spend our time outdoors. In addition to negatively affect the values ​​of this vitamin is also an unregulated diet.

There are numerous discomforts linked to insufficient presence of this vitamin.

In fact, in addition to jeopardizing the health of bones and teeth, a deficiency seems to cause rickets, but also diseases such as hypertension and obesity.

In this regard, here is what we could do in case of high blood pressure and dancer to improve the values ​​and prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases.

What to do to increase its levels

To avoid the deficiency of this vitamin it is essential to expose yourself to sunlight. 30 minutes a day of sun exposure would be enough to ensure all the benefits associated with this vitamin.

Diet also has its importance and can come to our rescue. Foods such as oily fish, salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines appear to have an excellent amount of vitamin D. Eggs and dairy products also appear to be a good source of vitamin D even if they have a small amount.

Another mistake to avoid is eating a diet that is too low in fat. Lack of lipids inhibits the absorption of vitamin D.

The advice is always that of not exaggerating neither in excess nor in defect. A balanced diet is always the foundation of iron health.

Deepening

