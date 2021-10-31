As we all know, food is health. In fact, eating properly and having a balanced diet is very important to prevent different types of ailments.

In addition to those related to the cardiovascular system, a poor diet could also cause digestive disorders. In fact, as we will see shortly, those suffering from this particular intestinal disorder should avoid consuming cheese and dairy products.

200,000 people in Italy suffer from it

One of the chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, in addition to Crohn’s disease, is ulcerative colitis. This consists of an inflammation of the intestinal wall that develops from the rectum. Over time, it may extend to the colon.

Based on the extent of inflammation, the following are distinguished:

proctitis, if it affects only the rectum;

left colitis, if it affects the rectum and descending colon (left side of the abdomen);

extensive colitis, if it affects the horizontal and ascending part of the colon.

As reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, this disease would affect over 200,000 people in Italy and could occur at almost any age.

It should not be confused with irritable bowel syndrome, characterized by similar symptoms but not accompanied by an inflammatory state.

More frequent symptoms

Based on the severity of the extension and the tract of the colon affected, there are different symptoms associated with ulcerative colitis. For example, there may be an urgent need to evacuate, or the classic rectal tenesmus (i.e. the feeling of incomplete evacuation).

These symptoms would generally be accompanied by rectal bleeding, chronic diarrhea, presence of blood and mucus in the stool and abdominal pain.

Sometimes there may also be loss of appetite, vomiting and constipation. However, these symptoms may occur intermittently, alternating with periods of remission.

Those suffering from this particular intestinal disorder should avoid consuming cheese and dairy products

At the moment, there are no therapies to solve this disorder, but only pharmacological treatments to relieve the state of inflammation and symptoms.

Also with regard to diet, currently there are no data that ascertain the association between symptoms and the consumption of certain foods.

However, there are some foods that are generally best avoided during the acute phase of symptoms. These include cheeses and dairy products, or foods particularly rich in fiber.

They can be reintroduced, without exaggerating, during the phases of remission, unless there are intolerances to these foods.

Causes and prevention

In addition to dairy products, during the acute phase of symptoms, the consumption of foods that can irritate the intestinal mucosa is not recommended. These include alcohol, coffee, fatty foods or chocolate.

Another cause of ulcerative colitis could be malnutrition. Many, in fact, associating the disorders with the consumption of food, tend to refuse it or eat in an unbalanced manner.

Therefore it would be important to follow a diet rich in vitamins and trace elements, always making sure to consume the right amount of fluids.

To reduce the frequency of symptoms, it may be useful to practice constant physical exercise, also with a view to managing stress.