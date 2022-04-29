In adult life a fundamental thing is represented by work. And when he is employed by someone else, a relationship is established that can also become very delicate. The employee, in fact, has the duty to carry out his job well while the employer has the duty to pay a salary.

But it is not limited only to this since then the protections that the worker must have also come into play. Both from an economic point of view and from a trade union point of view.

Even if he is the one who pays, the employer is not free to do whatever he wants since there are imposed limits that he cannot cross. He risks imprisonment for up to 6 years and beyond the employer who commits these unforgivable mistakes.

Rights and duties

As we have said, the employee has various obligations and rights. The inescapable right is to receive your remuneration every month. Even in case of illness. In this case, therefore, the worker is paid even if his work does not do it. To protect the employer, in these cases, there are tax visits which are designed to verify the health of the worker.

But be careful. The tax visit can be arranged by INPS to verify the authenticity of the disease. But it can also be requested by the employer with an electronic request to INPS, which will proceed to send a control visit. Attention: the company can also request more than one tax visit for the same period of illness. There are no limits to the checkups that the employer can request.

Those who adopt this behavior that generates anxiety and fear risk imprisonment for up to 6 years and 6 months in the event of illness and a tax visit

A recent ruling by the Bari Court of Appeal reaffirmed that too many tax visits required by the employer can be configured as bullying. In fact, if the company requires continuous tax visits, the employee may feel oppressed. And he may experience it in a state of anxiety and fear.

The tax visit, according to the judges, cannot turn into a persecution for the sick worker. And in this case it could also undermine the psychophysical health of the employee. And bullying, in Italy, is punished very harshly even if it has to be demonstrated. For the employer, therefore, who implements a persecutory conduct by using tax visits in an obsessive way, imprisonment is also foreseen. Which can be up to 6 years and 6 months.

Deepening

Fine from 100 to 50,000 euros if the employer has not delivered this important document by March 16, 2022