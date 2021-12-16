Those who bought Bitcoin at $ 20,000 are refusing to sell at an all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC) investors who bought around all-time highs of 2017 and beyond have yet to sell, on-chain data reveals.

According to the parameter HODL Waves, Coins that were last moved in the last 6-12 months now make up the bulk of BTC’s supply.

BTC holders keep their nerve

Despite strong gains and equally strong corrections in 2021, those who entered the market after November 2020 refuse to sell or even increased its positions.

The HODL Waves, which trace the age distribution of Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO), highlight how the supply controlled by those who hold the asset for 6-12 months has increased from 8.7% at the beginning of June to 21, 4% of November 17.

At the same time, currencies held for multiple years have declined only slightly, underlining the determination to hold their positions remains strong.

Bitcoin HODL Waves chart. Source: Unchained Capital

The data shows that few BTC owners are actually willing to sell at current prices, despite all-time highs.

As Cointelegraph reported, however, the distribution of the coins by long-term holders – a common feature during the peak phases of the bull market – has begun. The previous occasion on which this condition arose dates back to November last year.

The bull market “still has a long way to go”

Meanwhile, additional metrics tracking “dormant” BTCs suggest that even long-time holders are still waiting.

As highlighted by on-chain analyst William Clemente this week, the Dormancy Flow – the ratio of Bitcoin’s market cap to the amount of dormant BTC – remains low near all-time highs of BTC / USD.

A high Dormancy Flow, Clemente explains, indicates that the “older” coins are being spent.

“Observing the Dormancy Flow currently this low means that older coins remain relatively stationary“he added Twitter comments Wednesday.

“This Bitcoin bull market still has a long way to go according to that metric.”