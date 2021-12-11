There are some health conditions that force us to change our eating habits, such as celiac disease. Of course, these conditions don’t have to be diagnosed on your own, based on an internet search. In fact, it is essential to contact specialists when any symptoms emerge.

In this way you can compose your diet in a healthy way, without making gross mistakes. For example, in fact, many eat this fruit for its antioxidant powers but they could make a mistake. If they followed science, they would not believe this false myth.





Today we will talk about a group of foods in particular, namely those without gluten, and we will try to clarify a topic that concerns them. As we will see, in fact, those who buy gluten-free foods must consider this important fact for health.

Foods considered healthy

According to the Veronesi foundation, gluten-free diets are one of the so-called “exclusion diets”. These are diets in which one or more types of food are eliminated, to lose weight or to combat health problems. Gluten-free diets in particular are prescribed for those suffering from celiac disease.

It is a disorder in which the protein called gluten triggers an immune reaction that causes health problems. Gluten is contained in many cereals, such as wheat and barley. According to the Veronesi foundation, the gluten-free diet is the only real weapon available to ensure a celiac person does not have any health problems.

Those who buy gluten-free foods should consider this important health fact

If we go to the supermarket, we will probably find a lot of gluten-free products, with a label showing a crossed ear of corn. Some non-celiac people tend to buy these products because they believe that a gluten-free food is healthier than one that contains gluten.

According to the Veronesi foundation, however, this would be a mistake. In fact, the only people who would really benefit from a gluten-free diet are celiacs, or those who have some kind of diagnosed gluten intolerance. Gluten-free foods, therefore, are specifically designed for this type of people and not as a healthier alternative for everyday nutrition.

For this reason, before deciding independently to totally exclude a nutrient from our health, let’s consult a doctor. It will be he who will tell us if the elimination of gluten can be a correct choice for our well-being or if we can continue to consume it.