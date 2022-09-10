‘Those who do nothing’ and other stories of aesthetic medicine

This week has been the International Day of Aesthetic Medicine. Well, one of the many ‘world days’ (there is also the ‘topless’ day, the sandwich day, the single day…) that dot the calendars and that give journalists a hook to write topics uploaded to the wave of ‘Google search trends’ on that particular day.

So if it is the International Day of Aesthetic Medicine, people will look for that, right? We think. Well, come on, hit the ‘keywords’ because then it’s too late.





I could talk about this topic at any time, about aesthetic medicine, I mean, but could you tell me why am I getting out of this with the one who is falling? So go ahead that the hanger is served: on Tuesday, September 6, the International Day of Aesthetic Medicine was celebrated.

Four times I have already named the central theme of this article, aesthetic medicine (there are already five), without getting into it. It should be repeated frequently, contravening one of the most basic rules of journalistic writing: avoid unnecessary repetition. But if I don’t do it, the search engine may not know well that I am talking about aesthetic medicine and it may not position this article properly when you do the search. So I hope that if you’ve typed in the terms ‘medicine’ and ‘aesthetics’ you are reading this and wondering if I hit myself on the head.





And now I do ask you the question that haunts me as a result of this article that the journalist Marita Alonso has published in Women: Should celebrities admit that cosmetic touch-ups have been done? It has cost me some change of opinion to reach this conclusion but finally I think so (with some nuance). Of course, I explain myself.

Let’s put that I am between 20 and 30 years old and I follow a person my age with millions of followers on networks, with influence over their community and with prescription power (not necessarily knowledge for it). Let’s say (filters aside) that person has a firm and tight ass, round and well-placed breasts, full lips, a chiseled nose… that he has achieved through evident aesthetic medicine treatments. She doesn’t tell, she blames her statuesque image on genetics, hours in the gym, who knows what diet and her cosmetic routine. Let’s say that I believe it, that I trust it, that I follow her diet, her exercises, I even drink her creams… and nothing changes, or at least it doesn’t change that much. look no. The attitude of the ‘celebrity’ in this case does little to help those who follow and trust her. If you expose yourself, tell me the truth and I’ll make my decisions about it if I want and can.

Madonna photo shoot in Sicily Instagram / @mandomcompanyx

Let’s put now that I am 46 years old and since I was 20 I have been following a singer my age. We grow together, we evolve, we go through our 30s, 40s… I admire her, I look for her on networks… And I see that her crow’s feet don’t go with her, but with me they do. That there are more barcodes on my face than in Mercadona, but not on hers. Oh right, she drinks a lot of water and sleeps eight hours a day, she says. let’s finish

Go ahead that this is not an allegation against aesthetic medicine treatments (bless them). It’s just that you can’t sell and live off an image or exposing yourself to a large and impressionable community and lying. It’s that simple.

It is not about going to the four winds touting how much they invest in Botox or fillers. Nor that they share with us the appointments they have with their aesthetic doctor. It is much easier.

-You have wonderful skin, what cream do you use?

-Creams help but something else is needed to keep wrinkles and sagging at bay (if you want, of course).

