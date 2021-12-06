those who live in border regions exempt from the molecular test to enter Switzerland





The new, more restrictive rules to contain the spread of Covid have come into force in Switzerland, after the infections throughout the confederation have started to rise again.

Among the new rules is the mandatory molecular swab for anyone entering the country, which also affects those in possession of the green pass. This measure is also valid for Swiss citizens returning after a trip abroad.

T.all the measures in force for those entering Switzerland

“The obligation to test now also applies to people who have been vaccinated or cured – explains a note from the Federal Council – In addition to having to undergo a PCR test before entering Switzerland, a second test (PCR or rapid antigen) must also be performed between the fourth and seventh day after arrival. This can ensure that people who have been infected shortly before or during the trip are identified. The costs of the test are borne by the travelers “.

Persons entering Switzerland from neighboring regions are exempt from this measure with which there is a close economic, social and cultural exchange.

The following states and regions are considered to be ‘neighboring regions’ in this sense:

– Regions in Italy: Piedmont Region, Valle d’Aosta Region, Lombardy Region, Trentino / Alto Adige Region

– Regions in Germany: Federated state of Baden-Württemberg, Federated state of Bavaria

– Regions in France: Grande Est region, Burgundy / Franche-Comté region, Auvergne / Rhône-Alpes region

– Regions in Austria: Federal state of Tyrol, Federal state of Vorarlberg

– Regions in Liechtenstein: the whole Principality.

The new anti Covid rules in force in Switzerland from 6 December



