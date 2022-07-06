Those who lose and those who gain with the dollar at all-time highs

With the most expensive dollar in the history of Colombia, there are sectors of the domestic economy that are better off than others. And it is that the country does accounts with a currency that yesterday reached $4,259 and broke for the second consecutive time, so far in 2022, its record ceiling. Javier Díaz Molina, president of the National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), emphasized that people who receive salaries and remittances in dollars are part of the group that is benefiting; since they get a better return by making the change. Likewise, the union leader pointed out that “exporters will receive more pesos for each dollar exported,” but noted that the story is different for importers, taking into account that they must pay for the merchandise with US currency and each transaction will be much more expensive.

It must be said that in Colombia, according to data shared by Analdex, only 0.65% of registered companies managed to export in 2021 (see graph), which allows us to infer that there are few companies that can take advantage of a rate of change as high as the current one. With this in mind, María José Bernal, director of Fenalco Antioquia, commented that a dollar above $4,200 negatively affects those who bring 100% finished products and those who import raw materials with a view to manufacturing in the country. When asked how long it would take for the increases in the price of merchandise imported by trade to be reflected, she replied that it depends a lot on the inventories of each businessperson. From her point of view, those who import non-perishable products have longer periods with their stocks and can charge based on the prices prior to the increase. “Those that import perishable products, such as restaurants, can see the price of the dollar reflected more quickly because, after all, the transmission mechanism is more immediate,” he added. For the field is bittersweet Jorge Enrique Bedoya, president of the Colombian Farmers Association (SAC), pointed out that agricultural producers who export will receive better income if the dollar remains so high. “However, the negative face of this increase in the exchange rate is the increase in the cost of imported inputs to produce the food that is exported and those that remain in the local market,” he said. Carlos Ospina, a small Paisa farmer, had told EL COLOMBIANO that the cost of fertilizers had already increased by more than 50% since 2021, a situation that led to a lower profit margin. That, added to the fact that he must effectively transfer part of the increase to the final client.

Impacts of MSMEs According to Corporación Interactuar, micro, small and medium-sized companies have been absorbing the impact of the expensive dollar since 2020. In line with this, Andrea Zuluaga, business transformation leader of this entity, pointed out that these entrepreneurs have had to increase the prices of their products and that has hit their sales. One of the difficulties they have been facing for months has been the price of maritime transport, since according to importers, in 2019 the value of freight amounted to about US$2,000, while currently it can exceed US$30,000. Interactuar has stated that this scenario puts MSMEs at risk because they need constant billing to survive. And if they are forced to raise prices for the end customer, they may be threatened with closure.