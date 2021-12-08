those who prefer Pfizer risk a month of waiting – Corriere.it

It is going better than the objectives set by the commissioner. It means that the targets communicated to the regions in these days of December by Francesco Figliuolo’s staff were too prudent. What is happening is a change in behavior triggered by a collective psychology that leads to an unexpected – at least in these proportions – rush to third doses given the increase in infections dictated by a transmissibility index above the epidemic threshold.

We are therefore witnessing an average gap of almost 80,000 administrations per day between the government’s ambitions and reality, net of the first Sunday in December when you traveled slightly below the expected threshold. There is inevitably reducing the supply of preparations available to pharmacies, hubs and hospitals which at this speed would be finished in a couple of weeks even if by the end of the year another 10 million arrivals are expected to be negotiated by the EU Commission with pharmaceutical companies. and destined for Italy.



We currently have 5.4 million servings in refrigerators, of which 3.3 million from Moderna which on balance represents double as half of the pharmacological preparation is inoculated for the booster booster. Many prefer Pfizer also to avoid the combination given the great prevalence of first and second doses with the German-American messenger RNA preparation. This is why in many regions there is a time shift between those who choose Moderna, obtained with a much shorter interval than those who prefer Pfizer-BiONtech, whose waiting times can even exceed an abundant month. scientific evidence.

Indeed, several international studies converge on goodness of heterologous vaccination, moreover done with the same messenger RNA technology that distinguishes both Moderna and Pfizer. More: the vaccine efficacy of Moderna is higher, so much so that the coverage from the risk of contagion would be higher even after some time with respect to those vaccinated with Pfizer.

